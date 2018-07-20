Kejriwal doubles financial assistance for parks maintenance

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that financial assistance for Resident Welfare Assocations (RWAs) and NGOs registered with the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS) for maintenance of parks and gardens would be doubled from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

“The financial assistance provided by the DPGS will now be uniform 90 per cent by the government and balance 10 per cent to be borne by the RWAs/NGOs,” he said.

Addressing 261 RWAs and NGOs from across Delhi, Kejriwal also announced that the grant of financial assistance will now not be linked with the categorization of colonies, and also requested the participants to get their damaged borewells or motors repaired with government support in the next 10 days.

“Thereafter, a uniform policy will be adopted so that no problem is faced on this ground by RWAs and NGOs,” he added.

Kejriwal also assured that the documentation for release of financial assistance will also be reduced to the minimum.

In 2017-18, 261 RWAs received financial assistance of approximate Rs 1.63 crore for maintaining 1,164 parks covering around 370 acres.

–IANS

som-nks/vd