Kejriwal failed to control pollution: Tiwari

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Hours after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday imposed Rs 50-crore fine on the Delhi government for not acting against polluting steel pickling units in the residential areas of the national capital, the BJP said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has failed in controlling pollution.

“The people of Delhi have been forced to breathe polluted air as the Delhi government has failed in controlling pollution,” Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manoj Tiwari said.

Slamming Kejriwal, Tiwari said: “Irresponsible Kejriwal government has hit nadir of poor governance.”

He said that lungs of the people of Delhi are filled with poisonous smokes and the Kejriwal government is busy issuing licences for the sale of liquor without following the legal process.

He also accused Kejriwal of weakening the administration of Delhi. “Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is only playing new dramas everyday and works only in the interest of the party. In the last 44 months, the Delhi government has not been successful in providing an efficient administration and proper development of the ciy,” he said.

Tiwari, who represents the Northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency, said: “The tribunal has pointed out that the DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Commission) of the Delhi government has not submitted any affidavit as to on what basis power and water connections were given to 62 big units in the city.”

Urging the NGT to issue guidelines to save Delhi from becoming a gas chamber, Tiwari said that this government has not only failed to prevent pollution but is also not concerned about the health of people.

–IANS

aks/nir