Kejriwal felicitates Asian Games medallists

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday felicitated Asian Games 2018 Silver medal winners Pinky Balhara and Tanvi Khanna with a Rs 75 lakh cheque and Bronze medal winners with Rs 50 lakh cheque.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal visited Pinky at Neb Sarai and Tanvi at New Friends Colony and greeted the players in the presence of area MLAs.

The bronze medal winners who were felicitated by Kejriwal include Bridge players Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Kiran Nadar, and Rajeshwar, a Delhi government statement said.

“Respective coaches of all the players were also felicitated and handed over cheques worth Rs 6 lakhs each,” the statement said.

The Kejriwal government had recently enhanced the prize money for the players who win medals at Asian Games.

The prize money was enhanced from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 1 crore for Gold medal winners, Rs 14 lakh to Rs 75 lakhs for Silver medal and Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for Bronze medallists.

The award money of coaches has also been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

–IANS

sd/prs