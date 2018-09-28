Kejriwal hand in glove with pvt power companies: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday described the proposed amendment to the Electricity Act 2003 as “anti-people” and “anti-federal”, the BJP hit back, saying it reflects the city government is hand in glove with private companies to loot people with extra-ordinarily high power tariff.

“The opposition expressed by Kejriwal towards the proposed efforts of the Central government for providing cheap electricity to the people reflects that his government is hand in glove with the private companies to loot the people with extra ordinary high tariff,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said here.

He said that the central government is trying to bring a Bill for withdrawal of excessive meter load surcharge.

Tiwari pointed out that the Central government provides electricity to all states “but often the states, as in the present case of Delhi, impose excessive surcharges and make power costly for the people”.

“In this situation, under the constitutional framework the Centre has all the power to bring a Bill to reduce the power tariff,” said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

He said it is an effort in public interest effort and there is no misuse of power involved in it.

Tiwari’s remarks came after Kejriwal said the proposed amendment to the Electricity Act 2003 would lead to a steep hike in the electricity bill of the common man.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also alleged that the bill would also result in complete control of the Centre over the power sector and total exclusion of the states.

Tiwari said that if the cost of electricity for the public can be brought down without any impact on actual revenue, there is no reason for the state government to oppose it.

“The way Kejriwal has reacted to the proposed Bill on reduction of electricity surcharge, it seems that some kind of misappropriation has been going on in working out power tariff and other surcharges with the connivance of Delhi government and private companies,” he added.

–IANS

aks/nir