Kejriwal inaugurates BRPL’s new unmanned grid substation

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL)’s new grid substation in south Delhi, which will benefit around 3 lakh people and cater to the national capital’s constantly increasing power demand.

The state of art grid substation at Fatehpur Beri here, built at a cost of around Rs 45 crore, is unmanned and equipped with the next generation distribution technologies.

The 66/11 KV substation will increase the distribution capacity of the area by 50 MVA and improve the power supply in areas like Fatehpur Beri, Chandan Hole, Bhati Mine, Chhattarpur Farms, Dera Bhati and Asola.

Kejriwal, along with Power Minister Satyendar Jain, also unfurled the national flag atop a 35-meter high mast at the BSES headquarters at Nehru Place here.

“We are very confident that not only will BRPL continue to meet the ever-increasing power needs of the area, but also continue to partner in the development of the national capital. Commensurate with Delhi’s growing appetite for power, its electricity infrastructure must also keep pace,” BRPL CEO Amal Sinha said at the inauguration.

