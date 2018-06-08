Kejriwal number 1 in holding protests: Maken

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his sit-in-protest at the Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s office, state Congress chief Ajay Maken said that he is number one in holding protests.

“Kejriwal is number one in holding dharnas and (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is number one in giving speeches,” Maken told reporters here while participating in his party’s month-long Jal Satyagrah.

He stressed that the Congress is the only party which is number one in giving good governance without trotting out filmsy excuses.

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for their sit-in protest at the LG’s residence, Maken said: “While the people of Delhi are thirsting for drinking water, Kejriwal, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), is enacting a political drama by sitting on a stage-managed protest in an airconditioned visitors’ room at Raj Niwas.”

Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai have been sitting on protest at the LG’s residence from Monday evening to press for their three demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike”, and plan to continue to be there “until the demands are met”.

The Chief Minister also demanded approval of his government’s proposal to deliver ration to the poor at their doorsteps.

In a statement late on Monday, Raj Niwas had called the sit-in a “protest without reason”.

The Congress leader also said that the people of Delhi gave chances to various political parties to rule. “But they have now realized that only the Congress can provide effective, development-oriented governance,” he said.

