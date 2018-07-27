Kejriwal opens Barapullah Phase-II elevated road for public

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated the much-awaited Phase-II of Barapullah elevated road here, which will reduce the travel time between Sarai Kale Khan and AIIMS by 20 minutes.

“This project will benefit the people of Delhi and I promise that the third phase of the project — which will run from Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan — will be completed in time,” Kejriwal said addressing a gathering here in south Delhi’s Pilanji Village.

He also said that within two months, his government will under “doorstep delivery scheme” launch a helpline number through which people would be able to avail at least 80 types of services, including getting a licence.

Phase-II of the Barapullah elevated road, which has been renamed as Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu, will not only save commuting time from Sarai Kale Khan to AIIMS but will also help decongest Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road-Ashram intersection and Jangpura Road flyover.

Talking about its environmental benefits, a Public Works Department (PWD) official said: “This road would reduce emission of at least 10.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide per day and hence, the total socio-economic saving is equivalent to Rs 160 crore per annum.”

The work on the Phase-II of the flyover, sanctioned in 2012 and started a year later, was initially slated to be completed by 2015. The deadline was extended to September 2017, December 2017 and then to March 2018. It also missed its June 2018 deadline.

The flyover, which is built within its budget of Rs 350 crore, will not only connect east and south Delhi but also help commuters from east Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida to reach AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals in lesser time.

The Phase-I starting from Sarai Kale Khan to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is already operational along with two connectivities with Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

The four-km Phase-I of the elevated road over Barapullah Nallah connected Sarai Kale Khan and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Stadium. The extended two-km Phase-II will connect Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium and INA Market.

The Phase-III of the corridor to Mayur Vihar is under construction and is yet to get a new deadline after missing its October 2017 completion date.

Once the 3.5-km stretch Phase-III is completed, the travel time between Mayur Vihar to South Delhi will reduce to 15-20 minutes which now takes more than an hour. It will also reduce the travel time of east Delhi commuters to the airport.

