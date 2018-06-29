Kejriwal orders a cabinet meeting on CCTV cameras

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday the work of installing CCTV cameras would be put on the fast track at a cabinet meeting on July 10.

He has “directed the Public Works Department (PWD) secretary to place the proposal for CCTV cameras in next cabinet meeting” on July 10, Kejriwal tweeted.

This is the fourth decision — after doorstep delivery of ration, construction of Signature bridge and construction of two more administrative blocks in DTU — by the Delhi government after the Supreme Court vested it executive powers.

–IANS

sd/qd/vm