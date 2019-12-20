Kejriwal promises free bus rides for students

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he will ensure free bus rides for students after winning the 2020 Assembly elections in the national capital, similar to the way his government has made the public transport free for women in the city.

“Bus rides will be free for students too after we return to power,” Kejriwal said while addressing a Townhall meeting in Vasundhara Enclave here.

While responding to a request raised by one of the audience members, he said the government has enough funds to make bus rides free for students.

“There is a Chief Minister (of another state) who brought a private plane for his personal use like we buy cars. That cost the government Rs 190 crore. We only spend Rs 140 crore for free travel for women. So, I haven’t brought an aeroplane for myself but ensure women in Delhi get free rides.”

He said the governments do not lack in terms of funds but intention.

On October 29, 2019, Kejriwal had made the travel free for women in all DTC and cluster buses. When a woman boards a bus, she can buy a ticket, if she wishes to. Otherwise, the conductor gives a pink ticket to her free of cost.

The Chief Minister said his government is constantly working to improve the public transport in the city and new buses are being added in the fleet.

Kejriwal also said that the city will have some luxury buses with air conditioning and screens for playing videos so that those travelling in cars can enjoy the same luxury in public transport.

“Those buses will be costlier and we are in touch with private players for the same.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is organising Townhall meetings, where Kejriwal discusses and speaks about the work done by his government in the last five years. He interacts with the public holding a report card, released by the party last month.

Delhi will have Assembly polls as the tenure of Kejriwal as a Chief Minister is ending next month.

Kejriwal assured that if he comes back to power, the bus rides for women will continue to be free.

“The BJP has made its stand clear that it will end the free electricity and free bus rides for women. But I assure you that if my party comes back to power then we will continue to provide free electricity and bus rides,” Kejriwal said.

On August 1, 2019, Kejriwal announced that people in the national capital will not have to pay anything for consuming up to 200 units of power per month.

The scheme was implemented from August 1. While people consuming till 200 units of electricity in a month won’t have to pay the electricity bills, those consuming 201-400 units of electricity would get around 50 per cent subsidy.

Kejriwal also assured that the AAP is winning the upcoming Delhi elections. “People of Delhi will vote for the work done for them,” he said.

–IANS

nks/pgh/