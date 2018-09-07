Kejriwal questions EC on EVMs used in DUSU polls

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday questioned the Election Commission over the privately sourced Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) used in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections.

“From where can you procure EVMs privately? Doesn’t ECI claim that no one can manufacture or buy or sell EVMs privately? Isn’t anyone found in possession of EVMs without EC’s permission guilty of criminal offence?” he asked in a tweet.

The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) wrenched three of four seats in DUSU polls while the Congress-affiliated NSUI took one post. The Aam Aadmi Party-affiliated CYSS, which fought in alliance with AISA, came third.

The Delhi State Election Commission on Thursday said it did not issue any EVM to Delhi University. “It seems the Delhi University has procured these machines privately,” it said.

