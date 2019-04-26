Kejriwal raises full statehood demand

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday started its third phase of the Lok Sabha polls with a roadshow by party chief Arvind Kejriwal, where he urged the city to vote for the full statehood demand.

In the road show started from Lal Bagh, Model Town, in Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, the party leader urged people to vote for the party’s candidate Pankaj Gupta.

Kejriwal said the AAP has worked for the city in the last four years.

“The BJP and the Congress collectively ruled the county and Delhi for 70 years, but could not improve the situation. We have improve the schools and hospitals here, despite hurdles from the Centre,” he said while addressing the people.

He said he wished to work more for the city, but lacks power.

“If Delhi was a full state, we would have build new schools and hospitals. We want you should vote for our candidate who will take the full statehood demand at the Centre.”

He said he would have ensured that the women security is increased and crime against women is controlled if the police was under him.

