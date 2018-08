New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday refused to accept senior leader Ashutosh’s resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Retweeting Ashutosh’s tweet announcing he was quitting the AAP for personal reasons, Kejriwal said he cannot accept the resignation at least in this lifetime.

“How can we ever accept ur resignation? No, not in this lifetime,” Kejriwal said.

–IANS

