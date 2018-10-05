Kejriwal should remove Gahlot: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Hours after Income Tax sleuths carried out searches at 16 residential and business premises of Delhi Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot and his family members in the national capital and Gurugram, the BJP on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove him from his post.

“Kejriwal should immediately remove Gahlot as Transport Minister in view of the Income Tax raids at his 16 premises in connection with business operated and owned by his family,” leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly and BJP leader Vijender Gupta said in a statement here.

“Today, another gem of Kejriwal’s 67 gems got exposed,” he said adding that the Income Tax Department was not allowed to work in an independent and fair manner.

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party convenor and party leaders, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said, “Kejriwal and his team immediately got into shielding the corrupt minister after receiving the news of the raid on his premises.”

“The entire machinery of AAP is churning out false and wild allegations. Their only objective is to make so much political noise that the public attention is diverted from the raid,” he said.

–IANS

aks/prs