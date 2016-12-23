Kejriwal, Sisodia separately meet Jung

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) A day after Najeeb Jung resigned as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, met him separately at his residence here.

Kejriwal, the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who was locked in a running battle with Jung for a long time, told reporters that the two met over an hour for breakfast.

While, Sisodia, who met Jung after Kejriwal, said that the outgoing LG had pondered over his decision for quite a while before calling it quits. “He (Jung) is not upset,” the AAP leader added.

Kejriwal, who had expressed his “surprise” on Thursday at the sudden move, said Jung had not given him any new details for his decision. So, the official reason continues to be “his personal” ones.

Sisodia, for his part, told reporters that the meeting was a “nice” one.

“He (Jung) said that he was thinking of quiting the post for the last one year,” he said.

Jung was appointed the Lt. Governor on July 9, 2013 when the Congress-led UPA was in power. The Narendra Modi government retained him even as it replaced most governors in the states.

Jung is a former IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

