Kejriwal starts election campaign in Haryana

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party’s national conveyor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday kicked off his party’s election campaign for the 2019 general election with a public rally at Jhajjar in Haryana.

Kejriwal, along with AAP leaders — Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Naveen Jaihind and Surinder Singh — also visited a government school in Beri village of the district.

Haryana Assembly elections are due next year.

Speaking at the rally, Jain said AAP should focus on all the 90 seats in the state for its better development.

Sisodia said: “While others were busy doing politics of religion, the leaders of AAP are doing their best to improve education. We feel no child should be left uneducated.

Kejriwal, while addressing the rally, said people should vote for AAP “for better schools, hospitals and cheap electricity.”

“We worked a lot on Delhi government schools, which were in very bad condition when we came to power. Sisodia inspected the schools many times to ensure good work. He is also sending teachers abroad for training,” he said.

He said he forced public schools to return the extra fee they collected from parents despite his government’s order to not hike school fees.

He questioned the Haryana BJP government for not being able to improve the condition of the state, whereas “AAP has improved Delhi in just three years”.

“The work we have done proves that all the other political parties are misguiding the people for the last 70 years. The change will not come with talk, but with work,” he added.

–IANS

nks/prs