Kejriwal unwell, to go to Bengaluru

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who ended his nine-day long sit-in at Lt. Governor Anil Baijal’s office on Tuesday, cancelled all his scheduled meetings on Wednesday as he was not feeling well.

Kejriwal, a diabetic, was suffering from high sugar levels for the past few days.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader will leave for Bengaluru on Thursday to undergo a 10-day naturopathy treatment for diabetes, party sources said.

He has been to Bengaluru for the naturopathy treatment earlier also.

“His trip was already planned. He was to go to Bengaluru, but the unplanned sit-in came in between. So he will go now,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the media.

