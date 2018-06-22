Kejriwal urges Metro employees to not go on strike

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Delhi Chief Miniter Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the Metro employees to not go on strike, warning the government would impose the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) if required to stop the strike.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish also called a meeting of the Metro officials to discuss the demands of the employees.

“Whereas all genuine demands of Metro employees shud be met, strike wud cause inconvenience to lakhs of people. Strike shud not take place. Whereas govt imposing ESMA as last resort, I wud urge employees to not resort to strike (sic),” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Sisodia has forwarded the file related to ESMA to Lt. Governor Anil Baijal.

“Have recieved instructions from Kejriwal that all the genuine demands of the Metro employees should be met to keep them happy for smooth functioning of Delhi Metro. Also if needed ESMA be imposed to prevent Metro strike,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

“Have called an urgent meeting of Metro officers to discuss the demands of employees.. Also file related to ESMA being sent for concurrence of the LG,” he said.

The Delhi Metro employees had said they will go on a strike from June 30 if their demands, including pay scale revision, are not met by then.

–IANS

nks/vd