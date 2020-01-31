Kejriwal visits ancient Hanuman temple ahead of polls

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) A day before the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited the ancient Hanuman temple in the capital’s Connaught Place to seek blessings.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said that God had told him “everything will be good”.

“Prayed for the progress of the country and Delhi. God said – “You are doing good work. Keep serving people like this. Leave the fruit on me. Everything will be good.”

Kejriwal is aiming to become the Chief Minister for a third time, as the city goes to the polls on Saturday.

–IANS

