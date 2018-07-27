Kejriwal won’t wait for LG’s nod to install CCTVs in Delhi

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked ministers and officers to go ahead with the CCTV project, saying no licence is required for the camera installation.

Kejriwal said a cabinet note on the matter will be taken up in the next meeting of the cabinet later this week.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will be in-charge of the project.

The Chief Minister gave the go-ahead to the officials concerned after rejecting the report of a committee formed by Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, which suggested that the Delhi Police would be the custodian of all CCTVs in public spaces in the capital, including the ones to be installed under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s CCTV project.

The draft recommendations also said that permission would be required for the camera installation.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had said that he will on Monday will sign the CCTV, ensuring that the cameras are installed at locations approved by the public, as there uis no requirement for licence.

Installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi was one of the key points in the manifesto of the AAP, to improve the security and safety of the citizens.

The project of installing 1.5 lakh CCTVs across the national capital has been pending for long for the want of Baijal’s approval.

Kejriwal has accused the LG of stalling their ambitious project at the “behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party”.

