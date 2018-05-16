Kejriwal writes to Haryana CM on Delhi’s water woes

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Requesting to maintain the current level of water supply to Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, an official statement said on Thursday.

Kejriwal has also written a letter to Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal.

The Chief Minister requested the Lt. Governor to persuade Haryana to continue the supply of same levels of water as it has been doing for last 22 years, the statement said.

Kejriwal has stated in his letter that Delhi has been receiving 1,133 cusecs of water from Haryana since 1996, but recently Haryana has contested Delhi’s claim for the first time.

The statement said that the Supreme Court has directed Haryana to maintain staus quo till May 21 and added that if Haryana reduces water supply after that, it could lead to water shortage in Delhi.

Kejriwal also requested the Lt. Governor to take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Water Resources Minister.

–IANS

