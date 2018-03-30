Kejriwal writes to Jaitley, apologises

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday apologised to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for levelling allegations of corruption against him when he headed the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

In a letter to Jaitley, Kejriwal wrote: “I unequivocally withdraw all the allegations made by me in question whether in print, electronic or social media against you. I offer my sincere apology to you and your family members for any harm caused to your reputation as a consequence of my allegations.”

The Finance Minister had asked for Rs 10 crore as damages after Kejriwal and several other other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders accused him of corruption during his 13-year stint at the DDCA.

Jaitley filed a second case last year after Kejriwal’s lawyer Ram Jethmalani used a slur while cross-examining him and said the term had been authorised by his client.

“…I categorically state that the disparaging and malicious statements made by Mr. Ram Jethmalani, the Senior Advocate representing me, were without my knowledge and/or instructions,” it added.

Apart from Kejriwal, the other AAP leaders who have apologised to Jaitley include AAP MP Sanjay Singh, senior leader Ashutosh, Deepak Bajpai and spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

“Though we belong to two different political parties, I believe that we should end the unsavoury litigations between us and serve the people of our country to the best of our abilities,” the letter stated.

Kejriwal first apologised to former Punjab Minister Bikram Majithia last month and then to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s son Amit Sibal.

–IANS

nkh/som/nir/vm