Kejriwal’s movable assets up Rs 8 lakh, wife’s by Rs 41 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The total movable assets of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who on Tuesday filed his nomination for the February 8 Assembly elections, have gone up by about Rs 8 lakh since 2015 and that of his wife by Rs 41 lakh.

In 2015, Kejriwal declared the value of his movable assets at Rs 2,26,005, which has increased to Rs 9,95,741 in 2020 – an increase of Rs 7,69,736. The self-acquired immovable property of Kejriwal and his wife remained roughly the same as in 2015.

In the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Kejriwal, who is contesting from the New Delhi seat for the third consecutive time, announced that he has not bought any new immovable asset in the last five years.

The worth of Kejriwal’s self-acquired immovable property was Rs 92 lakh in 2015, but, with an increase in the market value of the property, it has now jumped to Rs 1.77 crore.

He had bought a property in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad in 1998 at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh, and its ‘current approximate market value’ was Rs 55 lakh in 2015, but it has now doubled to Rs 1.4 crore in 2020. He has inherited a property in Haryana and its worth remained the same since 2015 — Rs 37 lakh.

Kejriwal said his wife Sunita bought a residential property in 2010 in Gurugram at a cost of Rs 61 lakh. Its market value was Rs 1 crore in 2015, and remained the same in 2020.

Her movable assets had increased from Rs 15,28,361 in 2015 to Rs 57,07,791 in 2020.

While Kejriwal had “nil” liabilities, his wife has loans worth Rs 41 lakh in 2015, which became “nil” now. She had a home loan worth Rs 30 lakh from SBI, and had borrowed Rs 11 lakh from relatives in 2015.

The gold and silver owned by Sunita, a housewife and retired government officer, had increased in five years. While she now owned 320 grams of gold, against 300 grams in 2015, she now has one kg silver, up from 500 grams in 2015.

Also, while the family was not owning any car in 2015, Sunita owns a Maruti Baleno, 2017 model, as of 2020.

While the Chief Minister had 10 cases against him in 2015, as of 2020, there are 13 pending cases against him.

In 2013-14, Kejriwal’s total income was Rs 2,07,330 which increased to Rs 2,81,375 in 2018-19. The same for his wife in 2013-14 was Rs 11,83,390 but has reduced to Rs 9,94,790 in 2018-19.

