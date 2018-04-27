Kelly Clarkson has a bossy daughter

Los Angeles, April 28 (IANS) Singer Kelly Clarkson’s three-year-old daughter is bossy and has started “pushing” her little brother.

Clarkson told Ellen DeGeneres: “She (my daughter) showed my sister around and my sister came back and was like, ‘I think she thinks she’s like a head of this building.'”

River also likes to boss around her two-year-old brother Remington, who is nicknamed Remy, and can even “push” the latter over, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

“She’ll push him down and think like we won’t figure it out, like how was he standing and now he is on the ground?” Clarkson said.

But after warning her daughter, Remy started fighting back, said the “Because of you” singer, who was shocked when he first did it.

She said: “He will just full on punch her and I’m like, ‘What?’ We did tell her, ‘Girl he’s gonna get older and he’s gonna start pushing back and doing stuff,’ and literally it was like two weeks later, older happened.”

The 36-year-old singer doesn’t support how Remy is hitting back , but she and her spouse Brandon Blackstock are pleased he is trying to defend himself.

–IANS

dc/rb