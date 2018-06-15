Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson will love her body ‘no matter what’

Los Angeles, June 20 (IANS) Singer Kelly Clarkson, who has lost a lot of weight, believes in having a body-positive attitude.

Clarkson says she had taken to a new “clean eating” regimen after reading the book “The Plant Paradox”, reports people.com.

“I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue,” she said.

However, a source added: “No matter what, she (Clarkson) will always love her body. Weight loss wasn’t the goal. This was an overall health approach.”

After being diagnosed with a problem relating to her thyroid (an endocrine gland that stores and produces hormones and can affect energy and weight), the singer picked up the book in 2017.

The book suggests a dietary regimen that advocates ‘clean eating’ and aims at reducing consumption of foods high in proteins called lectins.

Clarkson based her diet on the bestseller which advises cutting several types of whole grains, dairy products, nuts and vegetables such as tomatoes, claiming they cause harmful inflammation, a theory that has been debated.

“It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic. All my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book,” she said.

–IANS

ks/rb

