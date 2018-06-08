Kelly Rowland buys house worth $3.5 mn

Los Angeles, June 13 (IANS) Singer Kelly Rowland has splurged $3.5 million on a lavish five bedroom house complete with swimming pool and spa here.

The former Destiny’s Child star, who shares son Titan with her husband Tim Witherspoon has dropped a part of her fortune on the sprawling property, that boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, within the modern exterior of the house, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The house features a dining room and a living room with a custom fireplace. Its brand-new kitchen has professional, top-of-the-line appliances, an oversized quartz stone island, custom tile and a breakfast nook.

Upstairs in the sprawling manor, the master bedroom boasts a large bathroom complete with a deep soaking tub, large shower, and his and hers sinks.

Her change of scenery comes amid reports that she is also considering a change of career after becoming frustrated with her acts’ lack of success and has been left feeling “robbed” after her team favourites were voted out on “The Voice Australia”.

The singer resides in Australia with her husband and son during her time on “The Voice”, but for the Atlanta resident, her permanent space is in Los Angeles.

–IANS

nn/rb