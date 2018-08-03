Kelsey Grammer’s anti-cheating tattoo

Los Angeles, Aug 6 (IANS) “X-Men: The Last Stand” actor Kelsey Grammer has revealed the reason for getting the tattoo after his fourth wife Kayte Walsh’s name.

During an appearance on “Conan” show earlier this week, Grammer admitted that it is his wife’s idea to get inked, reports people.com.

The 63-year-old actor, who also admitted to cheating on his third wife Camille with Walsh, explained: “My wife said, ‘Why don’t you get a tattoo?’ I guess it was sort of based on the idea that if ever I thought maybe a peccadillo outside the marriage was a good idea, that whoever might be you know… would read that this particular piece of equipment was already signed.”

The tattoo, set in blue ink with letters about half an inch tall, cost the actor $60.

–IANS

sim/nn/