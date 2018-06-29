Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons eye bigger house

Los Angeles, July 2 (IANS) Reality TV star Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons might be moving into a bigger and more private home than their current residence.

The two have been crashing in a $25,000 a month Los Angeles rental, but the lease is short-term, reports people.com.

One of the places they have been checking out is a 5 bedroom, 5 bath modern home in Beverly Hills. The draw is that the 4,000 sq ft pad is spread out on 4 acres with incredible views.

–IANS

nv/rb