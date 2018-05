New York, May 5 (IANS) Model-reality TV star Kendall Jenner flashed almost everything as she wore a completely see-through outfit for an outing here.

The model, 22, confidently strutted into a Tiffany & Co party on Thursday night in a sheer white and silver dress that also featured a daring thigh split, reports mirror.co.uk.

As well as showing off plenty of her long and lean legs, Kendall’s bare cleavage was also clearly visible under the see-through fabric.

–IANS

