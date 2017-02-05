Kendall Jenner paints bedroom pink to ‘suppress’ appetite

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) Model Kendall Jenner painted her bedroom pink to “suppress” her appetite

The 21-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has admitted she redecorated her room with a baby-doll shade of rose in a bid to keep off the hunger pangs, which is a tip her friends advised her to do after they visited an art exhibition.

Speaking on her website kendallj.com about her diet tips, Jenner said: “I decided to paint (my room) pink because while I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do with the room, I went to dinner with friends and they had just gone to the Human Condition exhibition at a former hospital in LA.

“They were telling me there’s a pink room at the exhibit that had an explanation of the colour choice: Baker-Miller Pink is the only colour scientifically proven to calm you and suppress your appetite. I was like, ‘I need this colour in my house!’

Last year the star splashed out $6.5million on a six-bedroom, five-bathroom Hollywood Hills mansion which belonged to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

