Kendall Jenner pokes fun at her ‘ugly’ years

Los Angeles, Aug 8 (IANS) Reality TV personality-model Kendall Jenner has looked back on her “glow up” from the early seasons of her show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.

In a preview clip from a new episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, Kendall shared a video on her phone with her hair stylist, Jen Atkin, featuring the family on the first season of the programme, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kendall said to Atkin: “You have to see this video… How ugly we were. Like the glow-up is actually just nuts.”

The video showed Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie, now 20, running around their mother Kris Jenner’s bedroom – disobeying her and mimicking their older sister, Kim Kardashian.

Kris said: “Money does not grow on trees.”

Kendall replied: “Yes it does. It’s paper.”

The video then showed a young Kylie dressed in her mother’s gold scarf and sunglasses – pretending to be Kim.

She joked: “Hi I’m Kim Kardashian, everybody does what I say, and soon I’ll be the queen of the world!”

At the beginning of the new clip, Kendall was shown wrapped in a “gravity blanket” which she said helped her cope with her “anxiety” because it felt like she was being hugged.

–IANS

dc/nn/