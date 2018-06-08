Kendall Jenner’s topless moment on social media

Los Angeles, June 9 (IANS) Reality TV star Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to share a topless photograph of herself with her fans and followers.

She posted the photograph on Thursday night as she took part in a photo shoot, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the image, shot on her phone into a mirror, Kendall wears a low-cut black one piece –so low-cut that it covers nothing of her breasts.

The only thing preserving the star’s modesty is two tiny ice-cream emojis.

While her head has been cropped out, fans could tell it was her by her sticker covered cellphone.

The shoot appeared to be the brainchild of photographer Cass Bird.

–IANS

sug/nv/