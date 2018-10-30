Kendall, Kylie launch affordable accessory line

Los Angeles, Oct 31 (IANS) Reality TV stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner have come out with an affordable range of handbags and small accessories.

The famous sisters, 22 and 21, have expanded their Kendall + Kylie collection with a range of affordable handbags and small accessories for Walmart, reports pagesix.com.

Their first collection for Walmart.com, which is exclusively available online now for pre-order, features 42 styles including fanny packs, backpacks and satchels.

Prices range from $7 to $36, and the capsule includes a number of near-identical versions of pricier pieces from their primary line, which is sold at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Shopbop.

