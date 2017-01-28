Kendall was scared of telling parents about boyfriends

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Model Kendall Jenner says she used to keep tight-lipped about her relationships as a teenager because she thought her parents would tell her off for having boyfriends.

In a new post for her blog, she wrote: “My dad didn’t really know I had a boyfriend! Even though my mom had an idea, I was really weird about telling them because I thought I’d get in trouble.”

However, the 21-year-old said she is “glad my parents trusted me enough to let me have a good high school experience”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kendall is reportedly in a relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky. The pair have been rumoured to be dating since August last year.

–IANS

dc/nn/