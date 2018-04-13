Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize

Los Angeles, April 17 (IANS) American rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar has won a Pulitzer Prize for his album “DAMN”.

Lamar’s “DAMN” was announced as the recipient of the prestigious award on Monday, a history-making first for a rap artiste, as the music award is typically given to classical or jazz works, reported cnn.com.

It is the first non-classical or jazz work to win the award.

“DAMN” is Lamar’s fourth studio album and was released in April 2017. The 30-year-old musician won five Grammy awards in January for the album.

Lamar’s politically charged performance at the Grammy Awards in January won him wide praise. “DAMN” picked up best rap album at the award show, and his song “Humble” also picked up Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video.

The New York Times and The New Yorker were also awarded Pulitzer prizes for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein that put the #MeToo movement in the national spotlight.

