Kendriya Vidyalaya primary sections shut till March 31

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced closure of the primary sections of all its schools in the national capital till March 31 due to coronavirus fears.

“As a precautionary measure and instruction from the Delhi government, schools in Delhi will be closed for primary section till 31st March,” the KVS tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, “As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, the Delhi government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (govt/aided/private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20.”

The decision comes in the wake of detection of more coronavirus cases in India.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Parliament on Thursday as many as 28,529 people had been brought under the community surveillance and were being monitored.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shriram Millennium School, Noida, decided to postpone annual examinations and shut the school temporarily, following a parent of one of its student testing positive for COVID-19.

Several other private schools in Noida and Delhi have announced closure for several days as a precautionary measure.

