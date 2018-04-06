Kensington Palace reveals new royal baby details

London, April 9 (IANS) The Kensington Palace on Monday revealed new details of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child who will be born later this month.

The medical team at the St. Mary’s Hospital in London will be led by Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston who delivered The Duchess’ second child, Charlotte, reports CNN.

Barriers and parking restrictions were being put in place outside the private Lindo Wing in preparation for the new baby.

The Lindo Wing saw the birth of Prince George in 2013 and Prince Charlotte in 2015. Prince William was also born there.

The due date of the baby, who will be Queen Elizabeth’s sixth great-grandchild, has not been revealed.

The child will be fifth in line to the throne, behind big sister Charlotte, bumping William’s younger brother Prince Harry one place down the line of succession, CNN reported.

A change in the law after William and Kate were married in 2011 gave women the same rights of accession to the throne as men.

