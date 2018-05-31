Kenyan alleges gang rape in Gurugram, three detained

Gurugram, June 7 (IANS) A 30-year-old Kenyan woman has alleged that she was abducted from an upscale area of Gurugram and gangraped by five men, police said on Thursday.

The woman from Kenya, living in Chhattarpur in Delhi, told police that she had come to a Gurugram hotel for a party on Wednesday night.

She said that when she was waiting for a taxi near Bristol Hotel early on Thursday, three people came in a car and offered her a lift.

“When I refused … two of them dragged me into the car and took me to a house in Golf Extension Road area where two men were already having drinks. All of them sexually assaulted me,” the victim said in her complaint.

Police spokesperson Ravinder Kumar said that three persons were detained on the basis of sketches prepared after the description given by the victim.

Kumar said doctors confirmed that the victim was sexually assaulted.

