Kenyan Kimutai, Chepngetich win Istanbul Marathon

Istanbul, Nov 11 (IANS) Kenyan Felix Kimutai and Ruth Chepngetich hit the lines first in their respective men’s and women’s categories on Sunday in Istanbul Marathon, the only marathon route that covers two continents in the world.

Kimutai won the men’s race in 2:09:57 and Chepngetich finished the women’s route in 2:18:35, both setting the records for the 42km long race, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 40th Istanbul Marathon, under the theme of “Run Istanbul for a Healthy Future”, hosted some 30,000 professionals from 100 countries and regions in four main categories.

Besides, around 100,000 people joined in the public running event.

All the runners started at the July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge on the city’s Asian side and completed their respective races at several locations on the European side.

