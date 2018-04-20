Kenyan runners Barngetuny, Kipketer win 41st Madrid Marathon

Madrid, April 22 (IANS) Kenyan runners on Sunday swept the 41st Rock and Roll Madrid Marathon, with Eliud Barngetuny and Valentine Kipketer winning the men’s and women’s events, respectively.

Barngetuny won the men’s race with the best time of his life, finishing in two hours, 10 minutes and 15 seconds, reclaiming the title for Kenya after Ethiopia’s Bonsa Dida won last year, reports Efe.

Joining Barngetuny on the podium were his compatriots Kenneth Kiplagat and Alfonce Kibiwott.

Meanwhile, Kipketer set a new record in the women’s marathon, clocking in at two hours, 30 minutes and 40 seconds — more than a minute faster than the previous mark.

Over 35,500 runners from 124 countries took part in the three events, with a 30 percent participation rate for women.

The first of the day’s three events kicked off at 8.30 a.m. with the 10-kilometer race, in which 7,000 people took part, followed 25 minutes later by the half marathon, which saw 17,000 people participate.

Finally, at 9.05 a.m., 11,503 runners took part in the IAAF Gold Label marathon.

–IANS

