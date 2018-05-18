Kenyans sweep medals at Kigali International Peace Marathon

Kigali, May 21 (IANS) Kenyans took the most medals in the 14th edition of the Kigali International Peace Marathon held in the Rwandan capital.

The peace marathon had three race categories; the 42 km full marathon, the 21 km half marathon and the 10 km fun run for peace on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kenya’s Elkana Kibet won the gold medal in the full marathon race after clocking a time of 2:23:42. Fellow compatriot Kibet Rono Kenneth won silver with a time of 2:23:52 and another Kenyan, Jones Omar Onyambu won the bronze with a time of 2:24:35.

In the women’s category, Kenya’s Beatrice Jepkorir Rutto won the gold medal, clocking a time of 2:54:01. She was followed by her compatriot Caroline Jeruto with a time of 2:55:27. Uganda’s Priscilla Chelangat came in third with a time of 3:07:17.

The gold medal in the women’s half marathon was won by Rwanda’s defending champion Salome Nyirarukundo. She was followed by Kenya’s Esther Chesang who won the silver medal and Rwanda’s Marthe Yankurije who won bronze.

In the men’s half marathon, Rwanda’s Noel Hitimana won gold after clocking a time of 1:16:16. Kenya’s Kipsang Kipkemoi won silver in 1:17:01 and Moses Kingeitch won the bronze medal.

About 8,000 athletes from across the world participated in the street race flagged off at Kigali’s Amahoro National Stadium.

The international peace race was launched 13 years ago to promote peace after the 1994 Rwanda genocide, which killed over 1 million people.

