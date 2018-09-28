Kerala asks fishermen not to venture into sea amid cyclone fears

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (IANS) The Kerala government has told fishermen not to venture into the sea after October 5 following warning of a cyclone by India Meterological Department, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

The government is making arrangements to inform people in the coastal areas of the state, he said.

“The IMD has sounded a red alert in Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur districts, as very heavy rains have been predicted on October 7, while several parts of the state are likely to get heavy rains on October 5,” the Chief Minister told media here.

District authorities have been asked to be ready for any eventuality as landslides can be expected, said Vijayan.

“In view of the forecast, it’s better to avoid travel at night, especially in the hilly areas. Starting Friday, travel towards Munnar should be avoided until further orders. Also, those living along the banks of lakes and rivers should not go out for fishing,” said Vijayan.

–IANS

sg/shs/prs