Kerala CM condoles demise of Oman Sultan Qaboos

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday condoled the death of Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, describing him as the architect of modern day Oman who will be missed by Indians in general and Keralite’s in particular.

The longest-reigning leader of the Arab world, Sultan Qaboos died on Friday at the age of 79.

“We have lost a person who was always in the forefront of maintaining good relations in the Middle East and he was one who had special liking for Indian’s and Keralite’s. He always had a humane face when it came to governance and will be missed by all,” said Vijayan in his condolence message.

The Sultan was educated in India.

In Oman, according to studies done by the Centre for Development Studies, here, an estimated around two lakh Keralaite’s were working in Oman.

The Sultan, who ruled Oman for almost half a century, was unmarried and had no heir or a designated successor, according to the media.

Last month he returned home after undergoing medical check-ups and treatment in Belgium. There were reports that he was suffering from cancer, the BBC said in a report.

At the age of 29, Sultan Qaboos in 1970 deposed his father Said bin Taimur in a bloodless coup with the British support and using its oil wealth, he then set Oman on a path to development.

