Kerala CM condoles P.P. Lakshmanan’s demise

Kannur (Kerala), April 30 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the death of former Appeal Committee member of Federation Internationale de Football Association P.P. Lakshmanan.

Lakshmanan, 83, who also served as Secretary of the All India Football Federation and President of the Kerala Football Association, passed away on Monday morning in a hospital here. He was suffering from age-related illness.

“The country and the game has lost one of the foremost administrators… His life was dedicated to football and he excelled in his job. He was also a successful chairperson of the Kannur municipality,” said Vijayan in his message.

–IANS

