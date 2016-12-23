Kerala CM inaugurates school in Sharjah

Sharjah, Dec 23 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a three-day official visit, inaugurated an Indian school here, a media report said.

On Thursday, Vijayan toured the new Sharjah Indian School building in Juwaisa area and later congratulated the Indian Association Sharjah for its efforts in offering affordable education to expatriate children, the Gulf News reported.

Hundreds of community members, including women and children, were present to receive Vijayan at the school premises.

He was accompanied by K. Muraleedharan, a member of the Kerala assembly, and Y.A. Rahim, president of the Indian Association Sharjah.

Vijayan attended a large reception by the community members at Sharjah Expo Centre.

He will also attend an award function organised by a Malayalam TV channel and a public reception in Dubai. He paid a surprise visit to a labour camp of Indian workers in Al Quoz on Wednesday evening.

Vijayan’s visit is considered significant in view of increased cooperation between the UAE and Kerala. The Emirates established a new consulate in Kerala this year.

He said Kerala would set up an exclusive cell to support investment from expatriates.

Speaking at a business meet in Dubai on Thursday, Vijayan announced that a single-window system and online transactions for facilitating investments were also in the pipeline.

Inviting expatriate investors to Kerala, Vijayan pledged to offer guarantee for investments in the state.

