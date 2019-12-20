Kerala CM plays down privilege move against him in RS

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday played down the privilege motion filed against him by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao in the upper house of the Parliament.

Rao filed the motion against Vijayan after hearing that the Kerala Assembly had passed a resolution moved by him against the Citizenship Amendment Act in its specially-called session on Tuesday.

Feigning ignorance of the motion, Vijayan told the media here after the weekly cabinet meeting, the Assembly has its own rights and privileges and these could not be violated.

“The Rajya Sabha functions as per rules. Similarly, the Assembly has special protection and it cannot be violated. Still, nothing could be ruled out since strange things are unfolding in the country,” he said.

On Tuesday, the assembly saw both the state’s traditional political rivals – the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front passing the resolution against the CAA with the lone BJP legislator O.Rajagopal voting against it.

To another query in the manner in which Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has reacted to the protests against CAA, Vijayan pointed out that such remarks need be deemed only his personal observations.

“Even the Central government is making an all-out bid to explain its stance on CAA,” he added.

–IANS

sg/vd