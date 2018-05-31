Kerala CM’s snipe at Congress sparks chaos in assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, June 7 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that Congress MLAs were supporting “terror” groups, angering the opposition and leading to chaos in the Assembly.

There was pandemonium as opposition members shouted slogans against Vijayan and the Home Department for failing to protect a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) who was brutally beaten up by the police late on Tuesday soon after landing in Kochi for Ramadan holidays.

Speaking in the House, which has of late regularly experienced ruckus, Vijayan said “knowingly or unknowingly” certain Congress legislators were supporting “terror” groups.

The curt remark did not go down well with opposition MLAs. Congress member Anwar Sadath went hammer and tongs against the manner in which NRI Usman was beaten up by four policemen, leaving him with a fractured cheekbone.

Vijayan said it had come to light that it was Usman who first hit the policemen.

An angry opposition then trooped to the Speaker’s podium shouting slogans against Vijayan.

Vijayan hit back, saying a section of the people think they are above the law of the land.

“I know Alwaye (where the incident took place) very well. None should forget that this was the place where a bus burning terror incident took place sometime back. Among the people who created a ruckus after Usman’s arrest were those with ‘terror’ links.

“Those who are now making a noise now do not want me to speak. In some way or the other, these people are helping such ‘terror’ groups,” said a visibly angry Chief Minister.

Vijayan also came down hard on Anwar Sadath, who in his speech said that he being a Muslim observing fast was raising the issue.

“What Sadath did by bringing in words like ‘fast’ and ‘Ramadan’ is purposefully raising communal passion and that can lead to tensions.

“This is in no way acceptable… Everyone knows what the Left ideology is towards such groups and we never ever have travelled with such groups,” added Vijayan.

Following the remarks, the sloganeering rose further, prompting Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan to adjourn the House for the day.

Wednesday’s proceedings also had to be wound up early following a similar protest by the opposition.

Congress leader K.C. Joseph slammed Vijayan for portraying Alwaye in poor light.

The Chief Minister rubbished the insinuation that his Home Department had lost control over the police. “Nothing of that sort has happened. Things are firmly under control. No one should worry.”

