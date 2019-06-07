Kerala Congress defends under fire Antony

Thiruvananthapuram, June 10 (IANS) The Kerala Congress on Monday defended Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and former Defence Minister A.K. Antony, who drew flak from social media media users and sections of the online media for the party’s dismal show in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections.

Leader of Opposition in the state Ramesh Chennithala took to Facebook to say that it was wrong to find fault with Antony.

“Antony is one leader who conducts himself in the most appropriate manner by upholding morality in public life. Those who are trying to blame Antony are those who do not wish to see the Congress return to its past glory.

“No Congressman would ever agree that the blame be put on the shoulders of one person, and if it happens, the real reason for the party’s defeat will never come out,” the senior Congress leader said.

Antony has been blamed on social media for misleading Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The onlne critics have also blamed the Congress veteran for certain decisions of the party in Kerala such as naming the state party chief.

B.S. Shiju, who heads the Congress-backed Malayalam television channel Jaihind TV, said that it was wrong to target Antony alone for the Congress’ poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Some vested interest are behind this smear campaign and the party should conduct a probe into this,” Shiju said in a Facebook post.

