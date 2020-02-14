Kerala Congress(J) factions hold separate meetings, flay each other

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 21 (IANS) The Kerala Congress (Jacob) seems all set for a split as leaders of two factions led by Anup Jacob and former MLA Johnny Nelloore held separate meetings here on Friday and flayed each other.

The party was formed in 1993 by Anup’s father TM Jacob after breaking from the Kerala Congress (Mani). Anup is the lone party legislator at present, while Nelloore — a long- time aide of TM Jacob — is the party chairman.

TM Jacob, a former state minister, passed away while in office in 2011. His Assembly constituency Piravom in Ernakulam district has since been represented by Anup Jacob.

Of late, Nelloore and Anup have not been on the best of terms.

Nelloore was for the party’s merger with that of Kerala Congress (Mani) faction led by legislator PJ Joseph, which is now expected to take place on February 29 at Kochi. Anup was opposed to this merger.

Kerala Congress (Mani), formed last year, is also headed for a split between factions led by Joseph and Mani’s son and Rajya Sabha member Jose K Mani.

–IANS

sg/tsb