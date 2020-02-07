Kerala coronavirus positive patient now tests negative

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 12 (IANS) A male patient who arrived from Wuhan and later tested positive for coronavirus will be discharged on Thursday, after two tests have now turned negative, a health official said here.

The patient, who is quarantined at the Alappuzha Medical College, was the second person who turned up positive in the test.

All the three patients — a female and two males — who were tested coronavirus positive were studying in Wuhan.

“The patient, now at Alappuzha will be discharged tomorrow (Thursday) as two tests of his turned negative. Likewise when the results of the other two come, the same will be followed,” said the official who did not wish to be identified.

According to the figures released on Wednesday night by the Kerala Health officials, 2,455 people are under observation of which 24 are in hospitals and the rest at their homes.

“The restriction on 1,040 people who were under home observation has been now lifted. Also, the condition of all those who are in hospital is stable and there is no reason for any worry,” said the statement.

Among the 389 samples that were sent for testing, 354 tested negative, while the reports of others are awaited.

The health authorities are counselling those who are under observation in homes via telephone .

The Kerala government, which had announced a state calamity on account of coronavirus, lifted the alert last Friday.

