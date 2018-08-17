Kerala CPI asks Minister to return from Germany

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 20 (IANS) The Kerala unit of CPI on Monday admonished Forest Minister P. Raju from the party for leaving for Germany last week when the state was in the grip of devastating floods and directed him to return immediately.

State Communist Party of India Secretary Kanam Rajendran told the media here that the party had taken a dim view of Raju’s trip abroad from August 16.

“He has been asked to return immediately,” said Rajendran.

Though there were murmurs within the CPI for strict action against Raju, informed sources said that a strict warning will be issued for his alleged callousness in going abroad when a calamity had struck Kerala.

–IANS

